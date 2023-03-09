DANVILLE — Running for Danville city treasurer in the April 4 election is Careth Klewicki, who was appointed to the position last year, and Chris Heeren, a former businessman who is now in education.
The Commercial-News sent election questionnaires to the contested Danville candidates.
Klewicki, 36, 302 Adams St., was appointed in June 2022 to fill former treasurer Stephanie Wilson’s unexpired term. She started serving in July 2022. She worked as accounts payable administrator for several years in the city’s finance department.
She previously was Director of Community Development Institute (Head Start) in Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois counties. She also worked as an office manager for Wright’s Heating & Air.
Education: First Baptist Christian High School; bachelor’s degree in human services from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn.; associate’s degree in health information technology from DACC; associate’s in general studies from DACC.
Klewicki is married to Michael; and has four children ages 7-14.
Other experience, organizations involved with: years of experience working in a municipal government; years of experience using all the governmental accounting software and technology currently in use; years of experience in managing the office and finances of a private multi-million-dollar business, nonprofit finance management, and governmental accounting; years of experience working within the state and federal laws for municipalities; member and trained by the Association of Public Treasurers; member and training by the Illinois Municipal Treasurer’s Association; training from the Illinois Pension Police and Fire Association; member and training from the Illinois Governmental Finance Officers’ Association; member of the Governmental Finance Officers’ Association; graduate of the Leadership Tomorrow program; and volunteer at various events such as First Fridays, Festival of Trees and library events.
Heeren, 58, 1904 N. Gilbert St., works for Danville School District 118. He was co-owner/operator of Turtle Run Golf and Banquet Center from 1999 to 2017.
He’s married to Melissa Heeren; they have seven children and five grandchildren.
He graduated Danville High School in 1982; and received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Southern Illinois University.
Other involvements: Member Chicago Board of Trade: 1992-1995; Member Chicago Mercantile Exchange: 1994-2004; Provena United Samaritans Medical Center Foundation Finance Committee: 2002-2011; and North Ridge Music Boosters Treasurer: 2019-2021.
Klewicki is seeking her first-time election to the office because, “I have three years’ experience with the governmental accounting software, am familiar with municipal laws, and am a member of and trained by the Illinois Governmental Finance Officers’ Association, Association of Public Treasurers, Illinois Municipal Treasurers’ Association, as well as others. This has allowed me to work more accurately and faster than the average person just entering this office. I want to finish what I have started and make the city treasurer’s office safe and thrive. I also want to safeguard the office from falling behind after each election. I believe a change in leadership now would not only set everything back, but has the potential to undo some security measures I have put in place. The city already put money into training me over the last three years and it is my duty to use those skills to benefit the taxpayer.”
Heeren said he decided to run for the office of city treasurer, “to provide a fiduciary service to our community.”
Heeren said the most important issues concerning the office are, “to maintain an authentic and transparent office.”
Klewicki said, “As treasurer, I have made it my goal to permanently safeguard the office of treasurer with transparency and accountability. Outdated policy and outstanding work are my number one priority. My experience and knowledge in municipal government and governmental accounting will ensure these things are done with excellence. I have worked long hours creating, correcting, and catching up tasks and policies.”
