DANVILLE — The Danville City Council had a public hearing Tuesday night for a brownfields cleanup grant application for the site at Vermilion and Fairchild streets where First Farmers Bank, and before that a former gas station, and former Fonner’s Dry Cleaners were located.
Contamination was found at the former filling station’s and dry cleaner’s sites on the southeast corner. High levels of dry cleaning and filing station contaminants were found.
The city would apply for a grant to cover the projected $983,000 excavation remediation cost through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program.
The program is a nationwide competitive grant program and applications are due Nov. 22. An announcement is not expected on grant awardees until May or June 2023. Funding would be available Oct. 1, 2023.
The city must own each parcel. There is no city matching funds requirement. The sites would be cleaned up and put back into productive use for future development.
The excavation process would take two to three months, with the actual excavation to take about two weeks and then backfill and testing.
The sites at 815, 817, 821 N. Vermilion St., the former First Farmer’s Bank and Fonner’s Dry Cleaners, and former apartment complex to the south, and 816 Hazel St. site to the east are about 1.14 acres for potential commercial development after the remediation.
The sites were enrolled in the Illinois EPA site remediation program pursuent to a no further remediation letter for brownfield redevelopment; assessed with contamination found with phase 1 and 2 testing; and now the city hopes remediation will be grant funded. The contamination hotspots would be remediated in the soil. They will be going down 14 feet in some spots.
The city also would rely on engineered barriers, and building control technologies installed during site redevelopment; and invoke a groundwater use ordinance.
If the city wouldn’t get the grant, city officials would try the next year for grant funding or re-strategize and phase it out.
Another remediation option, a chemical soil blending/injection process, was estimated at $1.069 million.
In other action, the Danville City Council tabled action on removing the requirement for a liquor license holder/ owner or manager to be required to live in Danville.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague wanted to see a final red-line version of the changes, language being removed, to the ordinance. Danville liquor licenses currently require a license holder or manager of an establishment that sells liquor to live in Danville.
City officials have cited restaurants being constructed at the casino and others, for example, that this is not practical, according to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
The only change is striking one line regarding residency, Williams said.
The item was tabled to the Nov. 15 city council meeting.
The council also approved:
- School resource officer, police and fire divisions emergency access to security video feeds and radio frequencies, and reciprocal reporting agreements with Danville School District 118.
- Authorizing agreements for: group health insurance, going back to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois through Epic Insurance Brokers and Consultants, instead of Health Alliance; health insurance for Medicare Part B eligible retirees with Health Alliance; insurance incentive to employees to lower health insurance premiums; flexible spending program; and group and voluntary life, dental and vision insurance.
- Applying for a $5,000 grant for EMS supplies for quick response vehicle through the Illinois Department of Public Health for the fire department.
- Authorizing a $7,311 budget amendment to the fiscal year 2022-2023 information technology budget for needed phone lines.
- A memorandum of understanding with the Vermilion Housing Authority for law enforcement services beyond normal services at a rate of $55 a patrol hour.
- Purchasing 1212 E. Fairchild St., an owner-occupied house, for the Garfield Park improvements for $70,000 from Jose Cruz. Cruz also will receive $15,000 for relocation expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.