DANVILLE — The Danville Public Works Department announces that due to the severe weather conditions on Thursday, Aug. 26, there will be a special storm debris collection event. Collection of storm debris will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1 with the final collection day being Thursday, September 9. Limbs, branches and storm-related debris will be collected. Residents must call public works at 217-431-2288 to report addresses with storm debris for collection. The city will not collect debris if the address has not been called in.
All materials are to be cut to lengths no longer than four feet and placed at the curb for collection. Smaller materials are to be bundled with twine and may be placed in the same location. Paper Yard Waste bags may be used for this special collection and should be placed in the same manner. No single limbs, bags or bundles may exceed 50 pounds.
The city appreciates your cooperation and assistance with this special collection. Questions may be directed to Danville Public Works at 431-2288.
