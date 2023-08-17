DANVILLE — City officials are hoping to get back at least part of the original vision for Garfield Park improvements with a state grant combined with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night voted 11-1, with Ward 6 Alderman Jon Cooper voting against it and Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn Wands and Ward 3 Alderwoman Heidi Wilson absent, to apply for an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant through the state.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources opened up the grant application period last month for local park development. The deadline for applications is Aug. 31.
According to the IDNR, OSLAD is a matching program that provides an advance payment (for development projects only) of 50% of the grant award amount shortly after the grant agreement is executed. The local agency must demonstrate and possess the ability to finance the remaining cost of an approved project prior to receipt of remaining grant funds. The program offers state-financed funding assistance to local governmental agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public parks and outdoor recreation areas.
A total of $56 million is available for this round of OSLAD grants. In addition, IDNR will once again provide funding to cover 100% of eligible projects located in economically distressed communities.
Danville is considered economically distressed municipality. Regulations define “economic distress” as: lacking a major university, receiving less than the per capita fair share of OSLAD funding from 2002-2023, having low EAV per capita relative to the state average, and having a high share of its population in poverty.
“I encourage any community that is considering a park development or improvement project to apply for an OSLAD grant. Parks and green spaces are the heart of our neighborhoods and communities,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie in a press release. “Everyone belongs outdoors. An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois.”
Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that has become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. Since it was established, OSLAD has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois. The program is funded through a percentage of Illinois’ Real Estate Transfer Tax.
Danville previously was awarded an OSLAD grant for Ellsworth Park improvements that included disc golf, a new playground area and a new field for football and soccer.
The OSLAD grant application request went straight to the Danville City Council without committee action due to the sensitive time matter, city officials said.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the city had to cut park improvements from the city’s ARPA budget due to bids coming in higher for the Garfield Park pool project.
He said the city has been working with a design consultant to scale back the park project. Farnsworth Group’s April 2022 design had the park improvements’ cost estimate at $2.175 million. Bids ranged from about $2.9 to $3.9 million.
Cole is estimating about $1.2 million to go toward the park, after cutting back some of the “fancier” items, with $600,000 if received through the OSLAD grant, and $600,000 in city ARPA funding.
“But it’s still a stellar park that you’re going to end up with at the end of the day on this,” Cole said, about using the funds available and the grant opportunity.
The focus will be on the playground, sidewalks and other things, he said. Original park plans also included a football field, multiple playground areas, pavilions, walking paths, seating areas and other amenities.
Cole said it’s uncertain what pieces will fit into the project scale with this funding. COVID-19, material costs and inflation has played a part in pricing being higher on construction projects.
Cole said they felt the park was a good fit to go after a grant to fund some of the improvements. The city had also received about $24 million in ARPA, COVID-19 money, from the federal government.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing said there also is leveling of the ground too, due to standing water in the park in the past.
The city already has started its estimated $12.6 million pool refurbishment that now doesn’t include a concession stand.
Cole said it’s believed the project will come in around $11.6 million after cuts have been made.
He added that the city can apply for the OSLAD grant with no match required due to Danville being a distressed community. But the $600,000 will not fund the entire improvements as the city desires. Cole said that’s the reason for the other $600,000 in ARPA funds.
Cole and City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said the city council had talked about how to use some of the ARPA funds to leverage for grant funds on the park project.
In addition, the city council previously approved a $745,000 engineering services agreement with Farnsworth Group for project management, construction observation and other services for the pool project. The city also will be paying Ameren Illinois for relocation and upgrade of electric utilities at Garfield Pool and Park.
Cole said $600,000 that was to be for youth services in city-budgeted ARPA funding allocations, was reassigned for the engineering services.
Cole said future park purchases will come to the council for action.
“The plans look beautiful,” said Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr of the park and pool plans.
The Garfield Park Pool has been closed since 2021 because of its deteriorating condition. The pool is expected to reopen Memorial Day weekend 2024.
Cooper questioned spending such a large amount just on Garfield Park instead of other parks too.
This is getting the park to where it needs to be, Cole said, adding that the city still is working on park planning and improvements across the board. There hadn’t been be a large commitment of funds for parks, Cole said. AMBUCS has been a great partner with the city on accessible playgrounds.
Cole said the city has park space but needs to update amenities and give people destinations they want to go to.
In other business, the council approved: a playground installation agreement with the Danville chapter of AMBUCS for Winter and Lincoln parks; and purchasing a mower and a dump truck with plow and spreader.
