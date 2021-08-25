DANVILLE — The City of Danville would like to announce a roadway closure to thru traffic on West Madison Street. A contractor has requested the roadway closure for the watermain connections as part of the Carle at the Riverfront project. There will be a full roadway closure to thru traffic on West Madison Street west of Harmon Avenue to Chandler Street starting today. The contractor will have the roadway opened at the end of the working day on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Motorists and pedestrians should use caution and follow posted signage during the construction. Detours and lane closures are to be expected. There will be a high volume of construction traffic so please choose an alternate route.
All events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
For more information, please contact Eric Childers, Assistant City Engineer at 217-431-2259.
