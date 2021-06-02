The City of Danville would like to announce starting on Thursday, June 3, 2021, the closure of Logan Avenue between Denmark Road and Winter Avenue. This closure is for work associated with the Denmark Roadway Improvement Project. The contractor will be working on the Winter Avenue improvements and the triangle intersection of Logan Avenue, Denmark Road and Winter Avenue during this closure.
Access to Denmark Road via Logan Avenue will be detoured using Swisher Avenue to Gilbert Street to Winter Avenue. Motorist should use caution around the work zone and follow all detour signage.
For more information, contact Eric Childers, assistant city engineer at 217-431- 2259.
