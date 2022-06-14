The City of Danville is conducting a program to identify locations where storm water is entering the city’s sanitary sewer system.
The study, performed by the engineering firm RJN Group, Inc. of Wheaton, Ill., includes smoke testing of sanitary sewers in select areas of the city.
This program includes approximately 188,000 lineal feet (35.6 miles) of sanitary sewer lines and 870 sanitary sewer manholes.
Smoke testing is a simple means of locating openings in the sewer system that allow surface rainwater runoff and groundwater to enter the sanitary sewers.
Air combined with non-toxic smoke is forced into the sewer at manholes, often located in the street, filling the system.
Smoke will appear where there are defects in the main sewer line (usually located under the road) or laterals (connection between the main sewer line and a building) or where other connections to the sewer system exist, such as roof drains, patio drains and footing drains.
The smoke is non-toxic, low odor, creates no fire hazard, leaves no residue, dissipates quickly and is harmless. However, if someone in the home has respiratory concerns, they may wish to leave smoked filled areas until smoke testing is completed.
Smoke testing is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 20, 2022 and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2022 weather permitting.
RJN Group will be distributing Smoke Testing letters to all residents and businesses within each testing area.
In addition, RJN Group will distribute Smoke Testing door tags 24-72 hours before smoke testing begins.
If you have any questions, please call Marissa Villafuerte, RJN Group Project Manager, at 630-457-1646 or Eric Childers, Assistant City Engineer, at 217-431-2259.
