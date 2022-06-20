DANVILLE — The City of Danville has received a reallocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus in the amount of $149,820.
This reallocation is authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). To accept these funds the City must amend the 2019 CDBG Action Plan.
Before doing so, the City of Danville will be accepting public input on how to best utilize these funds to make a positive impact on the community.
Requirements of this grant maintain that the funds be allocated toward projects that prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus and that awardees meet low to moderate income guidelines set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The City of Danville must have a fully executed agreement submitted to HUD by Sept. 23. Due to these time constraints, the public notice process will end on July 1.
Comments can be submitted in one of the following ways:
• Complete the online survey at https://forms.gle/QP6ausr9nhyjXj3CA
• Attend the Public Hearing set for June 28 at 10 a.m. at the office of Public Works, 1155 E. Voorhees St., Danville.
