DANVILLE — The City of Danville recently adopted a new form of communication between the city and its residents.
The team from Community Relations, Finance and Information Services chose TextMyGov as a resource to help improve city-to-citizen communications. The team is working with TextMyGov to make communication simpler and streamlined for every citizen so residents can stay up-to-date on alerts, announcements and public event information.
To opt in for City notifications, text CITYOFDANVILLE to 91896. When prompted, reply with “YES,” and signup should be complete.
You can also find information when the City of Danville is closed by texting 217-920-0927 with a keyword such as “Events” or “Parks” or “Pothole.” An automated system will direct you to the information you are looking for.
