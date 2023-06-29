DANVILLE — As Bresee Tower court hearings continue, a judge granted a motion for default with tower owners Chris and Jeri Collins and C.A. Collins Enterprises, as the city still pursues demolition.
Danville Corp. Counsel James Simon told the Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee Tuesday night that the Collins’ hadn’t hired an attorney, nor had they filed a response to the city’s complaint on code violations and to fix the building or it will be demolished.
Simon said in the default order, the city allowed C.A. Collins Enterprises 14 days to hire a professional to go through and analyze the building’s internal and external needed repairs, basement to roof, to prepare and file a report with the court.
Then they have seven days to advise what they want to do, according to Simon.
“If they fail to do that, then we have the authority to ask the court for permission to demolish the building, and file a lien on the property to collect the cost and in lieu thereof we could seek a what is called a demolition deed where the city gets ownership of the property,” Simon said.
Simon said Chris Collins presented to the court that there was someone they were donating or selling the building to, who hadn’t submitted any development plan to the city in the past, and Collins asked for further continuance in which the judge didn’t grant. There’s no evidence filed that someone has stepped up to acquire the property, Simon said.
The next hearing is July 18.
If Collins hasn’t complied, the city will ask for a court order authorizing the city to start the process of getting the building brought down, authority to file a lien for the costs incurred and then seek a demolition deed when the building is down and lien filed.
“Now we’ll see. He obviously has the right to take an appeal somewhere in the process,” Simon added.
In April, the appellate court gave possession of the 12-story 1918 building back to the Collins’.
At that time, Chris Collins referred any comments come from their attorney, Neal Smith with Robbins Schwartz of Lisle, on the court reversal. Smith’s statement: “We are extremely pleased with the decision of the appellate court restoring title to the Bresee Tower to C.A. Collins Enterprises. We look forward to working with the City of Danville and the community as we endeavor to preserve this historic property.”
In other business Tuesday night, the Public Services Committee recommended approving a five-year contract extension for subscription of 30 Flock Safety license plate readers.
The price remains at $2,500 per year as well as any additional units installed through a grant.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said the city will save about $75,000 over the term of the contract going with five more years (still $2,500 per unit/year instead of $3,000 per unit/year).
Yates said they’re looking at adding five more cameras through a grant.
He said the cameras have been “pretty well embraced by the community,” with requests to add more.
He said they are exploring different options and possibilities of partnering with the private sector in which they purchase the cameras. The police department would have access to the cameras with a memorandum of understanding.
Yates said for example, a couple cameras can cover large shopping complexes’ access points. The city also has access to more than 3,000 LPRs in the Midwest and country.
The full city council will act on the contract extension on July 5.
The committee also reviewed crime data. Shots fired calls are one of the areas down, with the department using data-driven policing, but domestic violence calls remain high.
The committee also recommended authorizing the trade in or sale of eight police vehicles; and learned another neighborhood association is being formed in the Garfield Park area.
The committee also discussed code enforcement cases and properties where the grass isn’t being cut, such as on East Winter Avenue. Simon said property owners have due process in court and it can be trespassing to go onto a neighboring property to cut the grass. He agreed it can be frustrating for neighbors throughout the city. The city also can seek reimbursement after it cuts the grass in certain cases.
The committee also recommended accepting an Assistance to Firefighters grant for six firefighters ($222,608 grant with $22,260 city match); heard a new fire truck should be here at the end of July and there’s a new mentorship program for future lieutenants in the fire department; and information technology is working on projects including a bus camera system with Danville Mass Transit.
In addition, the committee heard that U.S. Census Bureau field representatives are in the city going door to door for spot surveys. They are not required to have a city permit.
