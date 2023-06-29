Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Strong thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.