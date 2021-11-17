DANVILLE — Every year, everyone has that one neighbor that outdoes everyone, right (or you are that person)? They light up their homes like Clark Griswold and brighten up the whole neighborhood! Or maybe their decorations are a bit simpler and more sophisticated yet beautiful to behold. Whether silly or serious, bold or basic, decorating your home could certainly light up someone’s life this season!
Therefore, the City of Danville is continuing the fun with its Second Annual Home for the Holidays Outdoor Decorating Contest.
To enter: decorate your home’s exterior and submit your address and last/household name to Community Relations Administrator, Ashton Greer, via email at agreer@cityofdanville.com by Tuesday, December 7 at the latest! The City will use this to create a list of houses for folks to drive by and see. Once the list is complete, the city will share it on the city's website and on Facebook.
There will be first, second and third place in two categories: City Selection and People’s Choice Awards.
The City Selection will be made by Mayor Rickey Williams and city team members (one from each department). The People’s Choice will be made by the public via vote as follows.
To vote: (1 vote/user allowed) post a picture you snap of your favorite decorated home on the designated Facebook post by Tuesday, December 21 at midnight.
First Place Prizes: Each receives a $100 Google Play Gift Card, $50 in local business gift certificates, an engraved traveling holiday trophy the winner can proudly display until next holiday season, and gets to be the Grand Marshal of the Night of Lights parade the following year.
Second Place Prizes: Each receives $75 in local business gift certificates.
Third Place Prizes: Each receives $50 in local business gift certificates.
Prizes are sponsored by Classic Homes Realty.
