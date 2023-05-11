DANVILLE — Starting this month, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.’s salary increases each of the next four years.
The mayor’s $75,000 salary is increased to $95,000 in 2023, $105,000 in 2024, $115,000 in 2025 and $125,000 in 2026.
In a new proposed city employee compensation study, Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson said elected officials also should be included in it, not just union and non-union employees.
Iverson said aldermen can see if they approved too much or not enough for the mayor and other elected officials based on duties.
The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night recommended approving a professional services agreement with HUB International Great Plains for a comprehensive city employee wages, salaries study. Total anticipated cost is more than $62,800.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said this cost doesn’t include elected officials, so she’d have to get a new cost.
The full city council will act on the contract next week.
The city had a previous wage study around 2016, which didn’t include union employees, according to Massey.
“What’s the payback on it?” asked Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane. “It sounds nice, but that’s a lot of money.”
Massey said the study will look at whether or not city employees are compensated at market rate or not, evaluate job descriptions and look at all approximately 300 full-time city jobs, not just non-union.
She said the study also will help the city price new positions appropriately.
Iverson said the city council has worked to move employees up to at least mid-range salaries in recent years and has relaxed residency requirements. He asked if the city is having trouble finding employees.
Massey said in some cases yes, for qualified employees.
Iverson too said Danville is considered a less expensive city to live in. He asked if cost of living is part of the review.
Massey said regional factors are looked at.
Massey estimated 80 percent of employees are under union contracts.
Corp. Counsel James Simon said this study impacts unions too in bargaining.
In other business, the committee recommended approving a joint funding agreement with the state for the $1.76 million Williams Street improvement project.
The city’s portion will be $320,000, with $1.28 million in federal funding and $160,000 in Danville Area Transportation Study COVID-19 funding covering the bulk of the cost.
The funding agreement is related to patching, mill and overlay, bike lanes and curb upgrades on Williams Street from Bowman Avenue to State Street.
The city already appropriated funds for engineering on the project. Hutchison Engineering Inc. has completed the required reports, plans and specifications required to construct the improvements.
City Engineer Sam Cole said DATS selected Williams Street as a project to complete.
“This is a very extensive improvement and a way to stretch taxpayer dollars,” Cole said.
He said the improvements will have a 20-year life expectancy, with maintenance.
He said the streets department won’t have as many potholes to deal with.
Mayor Williams said the project is something people have been asking to be completed for a long time.
“This will be a huge project on a main arterial through our city,” he said.
The project could be bid in June. Construction would start in the fall.
Cole said with the area and DATS losing its metropolitan status, DATS will begin to see less funding next year for projects.
DATS now sees about $800,000 a year to program for regional projects. New direct annual allocations could be around $460,000, according to Cole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.