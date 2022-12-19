DANVILLE — Winter officially starts on Wednesday and Mother Nature, it appears, is letting us know.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln and the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency on Monday issued hazardous weather alerts.
The NWS stated that "confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday night. However, confidence still remains low in snow amounts and the location of the highest snowfall."
It also states that wind chill readings will drop into the 15 degrees to 25 degrees below 0 range across the area.
The Vermilion County EMA: A very strong winter system looks to bring accumulating snow and strong northwest winds to eastern Illinois Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Blowing and drifting snow is likely Thursday night through Friday night. Mixed precipitation is possible on Thursday before changing to all snow by Thursday evening. Travel impacts are likely late Thursday through Friday night. Bitter cold temperatures settle in Thursday night and continue through the holiday weekend, with dangerous wind chills as cold as -18 to -23 degrees are expected from Thursday night through Sunday morning. Wind gusts of 45-55 mph are expected starting Thursday night and continuing into Saturday morning.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter stated, "We have a full supply of salt in our dome. Our trucks are all prepped and ready for winter weather. With the expected rains and sudden drop in temperature, it is forecasting (on some models) for significant icing situations. As this is expected to be a late afternoon or nighttime event, we would anticipate staying on the roads with little traffic to contend with. The expected winds will cause significant drifting, which could become problematic at times. Once again, Public Works would advise everyone to stay off the roads as much as possible during the winter storm event."
The NWS says to prepare: locate cold weather gear including heavy coats, hats and gloves; safeguard exterior spigots and exposed pipes; put an emergency kit in your vehicle; and monitor the latest weather forecast from a reliable source.
