DANVILLE — There’s one week left to enjoy the Garfield Park Swimming Pool for the season.
The swim season which got a late start this year due to COVID-19, has seen fewer people than in past years.
Cindy Parson, recreation manager with the city, said the first three weeks always see a higher per daily attendance normally.
“It just feels we’ve had less people on a daily basis,” Parson said.
On one of the hotter days last week, the pool saw 98 swimmers. On another day, there were 101 people at the pool. On some of the cooler days earlier last month, numbers were down. The pool has closed due to lack of attendance. It has also closed due to lack of staff.
“We’re averaging about 100 a day,” Parson said.
There also have been no special groups coming to the pool, such as with the Boys & Girls Club.
Normally the pool is not open this time of year. It closes in August when schools start back.
This year, however, the pool didn’t open Memorial Day weekend. It opened a month later on June 29. The pool will stay open through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
Parson said they’ve lost a couple lifeguards who went back to college.
They started with a smaller number of lifeguards this year, 10 instead of the usual 13.
“We adjusted our guard time, going with four most days because of lower numbers,” Parson said. The pool usually would have five lifeguards at a time.
This has helped with the pool’s budget.
She said they have to budget for a percent increase for pool chemicals every year, and this year for minimum wage increases too.
“We’re staying within,” she said of the budget.
She said they’ve had no major, unexpected expenses and they adjust staff as needed.
Parson said social distancing has been followed by those at the pool.
“They’re kind of staying in their own groups. We have plenty of space on the decks to do that,” she said.
Pool staff also followed other safety precautions, such as additional cleaning of the bathhouse.
The pool didn’t have a set number for swimmers allowed at one time.
The pool is open to season pass holders starting at 11:30 a.m. daily and the public at noon. It closes at 6 p.m.
Daily admission for the pool is $1.50 for children with a paid adult or $4.50 per person.
The AMBUCS Sprayground for Everyone is open adjacent to the pool.
The pool also is used for party rentals, aerobics and swim lessons. Adult morning swimming is by reservation only.
Danville District 118’s school schedule will be monitored for next year’s pool season.
