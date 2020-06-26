DANVILLE — About a month after its usual Memorial Day weekend opening, the Garfield Park Swimming Pool will open to the public on Monday, June 29.
While there is a late opening, there also will be a later than usual closing. Instead of closing in August when schools are back in session, the pool will stay open through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
There will be a normal amount of open pool days, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pool season was postponed.
Danville Recreation Manager Cindy Parson said they’ve had many people through the years ask about having the pool open through Labor Day weekend, and this will be a trial year on how it operates through that date.
The pool will not have a set number for swimmers.
“We’re open for the public, and for anyone to have a good time,” Parson said.
She said those coming to the pool are asked to be polite, due to social distancing, and those coming in groups are asked to stay with that group.
Parson started filling the pool on Sunday. It takes about four days to entirely fill it.
They’ve had to keep the pool clean from rain water until it was time to open.
The pool has a new maintenance person and four new lifeguards.
Parson said the pool cashiers likely will be wearing masks and gloves due to the cash and checks they will handle. Masks also are available for the lifeguards if they want them, but unless they are going in for a save, no one usually is around the lifeguard stands, Parson said.
The pool has a manager and five lifeguards on a time, of the 10 total lifeguards.
The managers splitting their time at the pool are Lisa Murphy, Sherry Carpenter and Amanda Buyno. They also work in the city’s parks, such as serving as a park monitor at Winter Park.
Parson said normally they have 13 lifeguards, but due to the unknown pool season, some didn’t return. The guards pay for their own lifeguard certifications.
Parson said they adjust the lifeguards as needed during the pool day.
“We have to go with safety first,” she said.
The bathhouses also will be cleaned twice a day, instead of once a day.
The deck chairs can be moved around, and there also is the picnic table area for sitting. The concession area will have smaller items, such as bagged chips.
People still can bring their own items to eat and drink.
“We’re just going to have it simple,” Parson said about this year’s season.
“We’re excited. We’re ready to roll,” she said.
The pool is located one block south of Fairchild Street and bounded by Industrial, Commerce and Garfield streets.
The pool is open to season pass holders starting at 11:30 a.m. daily and the public at noon. It closes at 6 p.m.
Season passes can still be purchased. They are $140 for a family pass or $90 for an individual pass.
Parson said nine season passes had been sold so far.
Daily admission for the pool is $1.50 for chidren with a paid adult or $4.50 per person.
The AMBUCS Sprayground for Everyone also will be open adjacent to the pool.
Pool rentals for parties also are available, at a cost of $225 for the pool and spray area or $125 for the spray area only. The pool also is used for aerobics and swim lessons. Adult morning swimming is by reservation only.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also said the city’s parks will reopen on Monday after being closed due to the coronavirus. This includes the water play area at Winter Park, playgrounds, shelter and pavilion rentals and restrooms.
In addition, the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St., will be open to the public again starting Monday.
