DANVILLE — The city will have to start budgeting for an approximately $80,000 annual expense when Ameren Illinois moves from the city’s Public Works facility on East Voorhees Street.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. reported at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting that Ameren has only still given unofficial notice that they are moving to the former Budweiser building in Tilton.
Williams said Ameren plans to honor its lease through the end of the term. This means the city won’t have to budget for the building’s power bills for another year and a half.
The city currently doesn’t pay its utility bills at the public works facility, 1155 E. Voorhees St., under its agreement with Ameren. Ameren was leasing back a portion of the space for 15 years. The city pays no gas or electricity bills for the building during that time.
In other business, the city council approved: semi-final and final subdivision plats for GMX Danville subdivision on the lot in from of Meijer on North Vermilion Street; a petition to rezone 1022 N. Michigan Ave. from I-2 light industrial to R-2 residential-medium density zoning; accepting transfer of part of 210 Walnut St. from Alderman Aaron Troglia for a downtown parking lot project; authorizing the purchase of 515 Harmon St. for $850 from the Vermilion County Trustee for the Williams Street realignment project; a $667,891 contract with Cross Construction Inc. for the city’s 2020 overlay program; and submission of an application for the 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG). The total amount being applied for is $36,101, with the city portion $20,217 and the Vermilion County portion $15,884.
Aldermen also heard how city revenues are better than projected right now due to cannabis tax revenue; and no casino revenues this year means the city won’t be able to make extra pension payments or pay down loans faster such as on fire trucks.
