The city of Danville is now accepting grant applications for the CDBG-CV Small Business Assistance Grant Program up to $10,000 to assist small businesses located within the city of Danville in preventing, preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible small businesses may request reimbursement for business expenses incurred during the period of Jan. 21, 2020 through April 30, 2021.
Qualifying expenses include:
- Rent / mortgage payments
- Utilities (electric, natural gas, water, internet, telephone, etc.)
- Personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 related costs
Eligible businesses include:
- Must be restaurants which prepare and sell food either for on-premise or off-premise consumption, OR
- Must have been deemed by the State of Illinois as a “non-essential” business which was required to “cease all activities except for minimum basic operations” by Illinois Executive Order 20-10.
More information regarding “essential” vs. “non-essential” business classifications can be found at illinois.gov.
Additional Requirements:
- Must have a commercial business location within the city of Danville (home-based businesses are ineligible).
- Must be a for-profit business.
- Must have $1 million or less in annual gross revenue.
- Must have 50 or fewer W-2 employees (including the business owner(s)).
- Be owned by a person whose annual income is at or below the HUD low to moderate income guidelines for Vermilion County; OR, the business must maintain at least one low to moderate income job / position for at least six months (refer to HUD Income Guidelines detailed in the “Income Qualification Information & Self-Certification of Income Form” at the link below).
- Must have been established and in operation in the city of Danville on or before Jan. 1, 2020.
- Must be currently in compliance with all state or local regulations or requirements.
- Must not be deemed an ineligible business (see complete program rules at the link below).
- Businesses which received a grant from the city of Danville’s COVID-19 CDBG-CV Small Business Assistance Grant Program Round 1 program are ineligible for Round 2.
Only one application will be accepted per business owner (i.e. persons owning more than one Danville business may only submit an application on behalf of one business).
Applicants will be required to provide the city with documentation detailing the expenses for which the applicant is seeking reimbursement. Applicants will be required to enter into a CDBG-CV Grant Agreement with the city to comply with HUD CDBG program regulations. A sample of the CDBG-CV Grant Agreement can be viewed at the link below.
Applications are to be submitted on-line using the on-line form at the link below. Applications will be processed and grant awards will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until the $139,820 in HUD CDBG-CV funds that have been allocated to this program are exhausted.
Please Visit the City of Danville’s Website for additional documents and access to the online application portal:
https://www.cityofdanville.org/government/community-development/cdbg-covid-19-small-business-assistance-grant
For questions, contact Logan Cronk at 217-431-2286 or lcronk@cityofdanville.org.
