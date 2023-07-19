DANVILLE — The June 29 derecho caused the city of Danville to spend $270,000 in equipment and contract usage and overtime.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter told the Danville City Council Tuesday night he received an email from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency that said the state is trying to get disaster relief funding from the federal government for the city.
Carpenter said the city sent back numbers, due Tuesday, from the storm. The numbers don’t include the cleanup still needed this week and into next week.
“There is hope that we will perhaps get refunded some of this,” Carpenter said.
If the city makes good progress on cleanup of the final two known areas, public works may not need to work Friday.
Almost three weeks after a derecho caused days-long power outages and damage throughout the area, Danville Public Works also announced that Lincoln Park in the city is now open again to the public.
Also Tuesday night, the city council heard a sewer presentation, learned about an emergency sewer repair a few weeks ago at Mer Che Manor and another emergency cost of a traffic signal cabinet damaged at Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.
The aldermen also heard the final house to demolish for the Garfield Park improvements is undergoing asbestos abatement prior to demolition.
In other business, the city council approved:
- The city’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report which uses Community Development Block Grant funds.
- Applying for $2.1 million, with no local match required, for Illinois Housing Development Authority’s new Home Repair Program for Covid funding for owner-occupied home rehabilitations. This would be for about 30 units.
- Amending the 2021 sanitary sewer pump station contract for three pump stations on Fairway Drive and Lake Ridge Court with Midwest Asphalt from $627,745 to $651,461 due to change orders with additional utility reroutes and electrical modifications.
- Purchasing a rear local refuse truck to replace one for $265,801 from Rantoul Truck Center.
- Purchasing 937 and 939 Robinson St. for $150,000 from Tim Abram of Atlanta, Ga. This is the last land acquisition for the Kirchner Building Center move and redevelopment project where the former Goodwill was located at Gilbert and Fairchild streets. Alderman Rick Strebing was the lone alderman to vote against it. He thought the cost was too high. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said this was a needed property.
- Acceptance of right of way for the Ferndale Avenue improvements.
- Granting an easement to Danville Development LLC for Golden Nugget Danville casino’s stormwater force main, stormwater discharge and pond fountain.
- Authorizing execution and amendment of Downstate Operating Assistance Grant Agreement for Danville Mass Transit.
- Amending the zoning ordinance for petitioner Gretchen Rolnicki for an energy medicine home occupation at 1509 Sherman St.
