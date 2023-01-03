DANVILLE — Roadwork was far-reaching in the city this past year, with about 23 percent of the city’s roads improved in some way in 2022.
2022 also saw the completion of the Denmark Road and Jackson and Voorhees intersection projects.
According to Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers, “for the most part all construction has been completed for (the Denmark Road) project. The outstanding items to date that need completed are chain link fencing installed along a couple of areas on Denmark and Old Ottawa Road and due to the cold weather, some additional striping and bike symbols that need to be placed on the pavement. This will be completed next spring.”
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said, “I think our roads look better than they have in a long time overall, not to say we still don’t have problems, which we absolutely do.”
He said the Denmark project took longer than expected, but “it’s been awesome” to see it almost totally done.
Williams said the cool thing now is that someone can walk all the way across the lake to Winter Park and elsewhere using shared-use paths in the city.
“We’re making some headway in terms of connecting our shared-use paths and things like that,” he said. “We’ve done a ton of sidewalk work especially in the mid-town TIF district in corridors where there’s a lot of pedestrians walking.”
In 2023, the Vermilion County Trail Alliance will continue working to add more inter-model trail pathways in the community. It should have a portion of the first miles of trails completed in the summer to be used for hiking, mountain biking and other activities on the west side of Harrison Park.
VCTA has been awarded a local grant for Phase 1 trails and a new parking lot.
Its partnership with the city is for the trails on the west side of Harrison Park and a lakeside trail. The trail would be about a 12-mile multi-use pedestrian trail system on the west side of Harrison Park and undeveloped city lands to the north. The group plans to restore some of the historical infrastructure there. In the late 1930s there were trails, cobblestone bridges, a pavilion and picnic areas put in.
Williams said he’s also really proud of after getting up to more than $10 million in reserves and then $1.2 million the previous year, and setting aside $4 million for Bresee Tower’s demolition, the city ended the past fiscal year at the end of March 2022 with about $8.5 million in reserve.
“I think that’s really important because the money that we’ve been able to return from the reserve to our infrastructure allowed us to do all the road work that we did this year and will allow us to do more next year,” he said.
He said he’s really proud of the city’s pensions too.
“We made further gains this past year,” he said.
The police pension is 4.4 percent better funded overall than a couple years ago and the fire pension is 7.4 percent more funded.
As far as blight removal in 2022, Williams said he was a little disappointed the city didn’t do as many structure demolitions as it had in past years. He thinks the city completed about 60 in 2022.
However, the city did some larger projects which included the old Paxton warehouse which is comparable to probably doing 15-20 houses because of the cost and time it took, Williams said.
Williams said he’s also proud the city gained ownership of Bresee Tower this year. Demolition is expected next year. A request for proposals for demolition could go out in January.
He too said he’s proud of the city team of employees working for the city.
“Having the right people in the right places makes you be able to make bigger inroads,” he said.
He’s proud too of First Fridays downtown.
2022 being the first full year was incredible, he said.
On the low end, there could be about 1,000 people participating in the themed First Friday activities. On average, there can be 3,000 or more people at the events, he said.
“It’s just awesome to see so many folks downtown enjoying themselves,” Williams said.
March 2023’s Danville’s Got Talent is expected to be even bigger this year due to the event being limited for audience members due to pandemic restrictions last year.
“I think it will be a big night of fun for the city,” Williams said.
He said he’s also seen what he called a culture shift as a result of First Fridays and other efforts. He doesn’t see such nastiness on social media about downtown and the city.
The revitalization of downtown will continue into 2023 with Angel Alley planned with mural work and other grant work for streets, sidewalks and lighting.
The former Turk Furniture building is expected to have Firewater BBQ & Brew restaurant and an Italian restaurant open next year.
The openings of the Carle at the Riverfront and Christie Clinic at the Riverfront will occur next year.
Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation is working on architectural drawings, with plans for a temporary location first. A temporary SIHF location, prior to the Sager Street location being completed, will be in the former OSF HealthCare Foundation office on Logan Avenue, next to the sleep lab. The Danville High School clinic also will be opening.
FedEx is expected to open in February or March.
Viscofan completed its $20-plus million expansion and added more jobs.
The casino is planned to open in April.
“Those are great just to see those ongoing developments,” Williams said.
“We’ve had over a quarter of a billion dollars of investment in Danville in the last couple years between expansions and new things,” he added.
The city also still is expecting restaurant development at the northwest corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets.
Williams said he’s proud too of the decrease in crime the city’s seen the last couple years.
The city’s impacts from the 2020 Census and population loss still fully remain to be seen. The city has budgeted as if Danville Area Transportation Study, the area’s transportation planning organization, is going away; but it may not due to the area’s population formula used. Danville Mass Transit will be losing funding due to going from an urban to rural area.
The city’s budget includes adjustments due to funding based on population decreasing.
Initial construction for Garfield Park swimming pool and park improvements is expected to start next year. The renovations, resurfacing at the tennis center at Lincoln Park is expected next year.
Phase 1 of the riverfront project behind the arena also is being finalized. It will include extending the current boardwalk and there will be stairs on both ends going up the hill. There also will be two to three lookout points at the top.
2023 will be a big year, with the economic development and other projects, Williams said.
Major sewer and storm water work will be moving ahead, where neighborhoods have been seeing flooding and the city hopes to alleviate that.
A couple new positions in the city budget are a grants manager to help secure more money the city could receive from external sources, and also a digital marketing manager keeping the city’s website maintained and up-to-date and coordinating social media and doing some publicity and videos of Danville.
Williams said the city will be trying to help people better understand what the city does, and help with the city’s image of what people see, and think and know about Danville.
