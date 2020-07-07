DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night approved accepting grant funds for community video cameras for violence and crime prevention, 26 body cameras for Danville police officers and 16 new video camera systems for police vehicles.
The $73,775 Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority Grant is for the community video cameras.
Information Technology Director Agnel D’Silva said there will be 10 video cameras placed throughout the city, going live “we hope next week” to reduce violent crime, solve crime and prevent violence, as per the grant.
He said they are still in the process of placing the cameras such as at intersections, city entrance and exit points and other areas.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city is spending about $1,600 for the mounting of the cameras.
The $90,355 Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board Camera Grant is for the in-car video cameras for use in law enforcement vehicles, purchasing police officer-worn body cameras and training for law enforcement officers in the operation of the cameras.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said they hope to have the new cameras installed as soon as possible upon receiving the equipment.
The city council met for the first time in person Tuesday night in more than three months due to COVID-19.
The council heard from Carolyn Burke of Danville and Dorothy Lynch Engelman of Fithian defending the Lynch family name for Lynch Road.
Burke said she’d like a more positive approach to resolve this.
Williams said he has a meeting on Thursday with Lynch family descendents and have had wonderful suggestions from them and the community to “make everyone feel welcome here.”
The council also heard Danville resident Gloria Bolden, during audience comments, speak about another increase on the sewer bill. She said of the bill, “it’s getting too high.”
Alderman also heard from Williams about the fireworks on July 4 and how “it was a fantastic event” to give people some “hope and reprieve,” and there was social distance during the event.
In addition, the council approved authorizing:
• A $10,000 contribution to the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers and amending the general city budget, to assist the independent organization with reward money for criminal tips. The funds come from the city’s general fund reserves.
• Williams to sell about 35 vacant lots for $100 each, and $50 in closing costs. City officials have had interest from additional adjacent property for more lots, city officials said. The city would no longer have to mow the properties.
• A budget amendment for the Community Development Block Grant fund.
