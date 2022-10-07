As the City of Danville continues its efforts to preserve and maintain its roads, the city has received numerous questions, comments and concerns about the gravel placed on many main roadways.
"While inconvenient and undesirable in the short term, the excess gravel on main roadways is a result of a recent sealcoat (chip seal)," Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer said in a news release. "This excess gravel will soon be swept off the roadways in preparation for an additional preservation treatment known as micro surfacing."
Planning is underway to sweep Vermilion Street and Voorhees Street (near Bowman Avenue) early next week.
This micro surfacing layer in combination with the chip seal layer below it is known as a “cape seal.” Upon completion of micro surfacing, the roadway will have a dark uniform and more traditional asphalt like appearance. These roads will also be re-striped.
The roads that are yet to be micro surfaced and striped include portions of Logan Avenue, Voorhees Street, English Street, Fairchild Street, Vermilion Street, Winter Avenue, Bowman Avenue, Townway Road and Griffin Street. The city recommended slowing down while driving on the newly treated roads to avoid heavy dust.
This year, the city is cape sealing more than 27 lane miles of roadway for a total cost of around $1.9 million. The estimated life expectancy of these improvements is 8-10 years.
If the city was to mill and overlay these streets with two and a quarter inches of asphalt, the cost of this work would be approximately $12 million and would have a life expectancy of 12-15 years.
"In the end, the cape seal method is one-fourth of the cost per year of pavement life when compared to an overlay," Greer said. "Strategic pavement preservation is the cornerstone of the city’s strategy to preserve its good roads so that it can strive to reconstruct the failing roads, curbs and sidewalks."
In the current budget year, the city is able to spend $1.2 million on infrastructure improvements from the local motor fuel tax and $1.5 million in transportation improvements from the state motor fuel tax. In all, normal funding would pay for the following quantities of the various treatments:
• 0.5 -1 mile of road reconstruction, or
• 3.5 - 5 miles of mill and overlay, or
• 10 - 20 miles of pavement patching, or
• 16 - 21 miles of cape sealing, or
• 43 - 50 miles of sealcoat (chip seal), or
• 125 - 167 miles of crack sealing.
Overall, the City of Danville is responsible for 354 lane miles (approximately 3 million square yards) of roadway pavement.
This number, which does not include city-owned park roads or parking lots, makes up about 6 percent, or 1.1 square miles, of the total area of the city limits.
Greer said the goal is to provide the right pavement treatment, in the right place and at the right time.
Danville Public Works is prioritizing pavement maintenance and replacement track by developing a pavement management strategy that includes roadway asset inventory, condition assessment and a preservation/replacement strategy.
“While the many roads are too deteriorated to attempt preservation, we cannot ignore maintenance and focus only on replacement of failed roads. Such an approach would lead to even more failed roadways,” Greer said. “Fortunately, with preservation, we hope to maintain what is in fair or good condition so that we can afford to replace those roads where significant replacement is the only option.”
More information and a map of this year’s progress can be found on the city’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.