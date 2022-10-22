DANVILLE — The city of Danville’s proposed fiscal year 2023-2024 budget includes $34.1 million projected in general fund tax revenue, a 14.31 percent increase from the previous year.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said the increase is due to anticipated casino tax revenue, which the city expects to begin collecting in June 2023.
Massey introduced the first draft of the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget to the Danville City Council at its meeting Tuesday night. The council is expected to act on the city’s new budget in December.
The total budget is projected at $102.7 million, with the general funds budget projected at $38.8 million, an increase from nearly $31 million the year before. The other funds budget is projected at $63.9 million, with $24.7 million coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Also at its meeting Tuesday, the council approved appointing Alesia Ford as a Ward 1 alderwoman. Ford replaced Brenda Brown, Danville’s first Black alderwoman, who resigned in September.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he was proud to have appointed the third Black woman to the council, and acknowledged Albert Derrickson, Eugene Thompson, Roosevelt J. Davis, Bashir Ali, Frank Abram, Nate Cunningham Sr. and Wence H. Cunningham, also known as the “Seven Plaintiffs” whose 1987 civil rights lawsuit ultimately changed Danville’s former commissioner form of government to the current mayor-aldermanic form in order to provide fair representation of all citizens.
Williams said without their bravery, he and other minorities would not have the public office opportunities they have today.
“I’m proud to say that our council looks more and more like our community every day,” Williams said after appointing Ford.
Ford will begin voting with the council Nov. 1.
The council also approved the purchase of four properties: 1128 E. Fairchild St, 1130 E. Fairchild St., 1218 E. Fairchild St. and 1510 Valleyview Ave.
Williams said the practice of purchasing properties began four years before he took office. The main reason is to eliminate blight in the community, he said, adding that he often receives calls from constituents who are “tired of the bad house next door.”
“If we own the house, then we have the opportunity to get rid of that mess,” he said.
Another reason for property purchases, Williams said, is to help ensure the dignity of housing for residents and prevent people from being taken advantage of.
He said in the past, houses would often go for the minimum bid at auction. Someone would purchase a property but make no investment in it, and in some cases, not pay taxes on it. The properties would go back to auction and be stuck in the same cycle, while the houses would rot.
“That is not OK for our community,” Williams said. “It is not OK for our neighbors and I will fight against that with everything that I have.”
Of the 120 lots being purchased from the county trustee, 52 were previously unsold at tax sales.
Those 52 lots contained eight bad houses, nine properties with dumping and 30 properties located in flood zones, according to Williams. The other five were used for infrastructure.
Of the other 68 properties, Williams said 59 contained abandoned, dilapidated structures.
The council has purchased nine lots. Williams said two were used for infrastructure-related projects and seven for redevelopment purposes.
In other business, the council approved:
- Providing for the payment of certain outstanding bonds of the Danville Public Building Commission to save about $400,000 with the city’s bond portion for the Public Safety Building.
- Vacating the alley near 3215 N. Vermilion St.
- Amending the 2022 sealcoat contract for an additional $31,950 for a total contract of $664,067 with Daniel L. Ribbe Trucking.
- Amending the Countryway drainage improvements contract by an additional $14,124 with Stark Excavating for a total contract of $125,924.
- Awarding an $83,400 contract with Citizenserve for building safety, code enforcement, business licensing software and authorizing a budget amendment.
- Extending the environmental code enforcement software license agreement for $20,385 with the Sidwell Co. for Accela software for one year.
- Amending the contract for construction engineering services for the Denmark and Old Ottawa roadway and pedestrian improvements and amending the fiscal year 2022-2023 infrastructure development budget. The $269,110 contract with Knight and Associates Surveying LLC increased to $334,110.
- Authorizing electricity agreements for city-owned buildings and streetlights.
