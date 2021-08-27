HOOPESTON — Hoopeston City Council approved $1,000 bonuses in a 7-0 vote for city employees at Tuesday's meeting. Alderman Lourdine Florek was absent.
The vote was for full time employees who worked during the Corona virus pandemic. Money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, earmarked for COVID relief and economic stimulus.
"I have four guys. They do a hell of a job," said Alderman Jeff Wise proudly.
In response to public comment about the police department, owner of Silver Bros. Brian Silver said, "As a business owner and a taxpayer - and I pay a lot of taxes - I'm very satisfied with the service of the Hoopeston Police Department."
Silver said that officers "have responded quickly and acted professionally" over the last couple of pandemic years.
In other council business, approved 7-0 the suggested expenditure for Block 1 of ARPA funds.
Approved removing the framework of the new Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency/Hoopeston Auxiliary Police Officef in order to seek bids for the present project.
Approved Jeremy Welch as the new Hoopeston Police Commissioner to replace Danny Danner who passed away last March. Welch recently retired after 21-years as a police sergeant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.