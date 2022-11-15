DANVILLE — Just as election officials got through the Nov. 8 election, filings for Danville mayor and other city offices to be elected next year start next week.
Those who have indicated they’re running for Danville Mayor in 2023 are Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., who will be seeking re-election, and Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson.
Others who have picked up petitions to possibly run for mayor: Robert Adams and Jacob P. Lane.
Others who have picked up petitions include: City Treasurer Careth Kleweicki and Chris Heeren for city treasurer; Ward 1 Alderwoman Alesia Ford and Ed Butler for Ward 1; Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing and Doug Ahrens for Ward 2; Ward 3 Alderwoman Sharon Pickering; Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane; Ward 5 Alderwoman Eve Ludwig and residents Harsha Gurujal and Jacob Dazey for Ward 5; Ward 6 Alderman Ethan Burt and Jon Cooper for Ward 6; Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson; and Hau Swearingen for alderman.
The city has a new ward map due to the 2020 Census and declining population.
Candidates will file their petitions to run for office Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.
A primary election only is needed if there are more than four candidates running for an office. The primary election would be Feb. 28, 2023 to narrow the number of candidates for the consolidated election.
The consolidated general election is April 4, 2023.
To run for mayor, treasurer and seven of the 14 Danville City Council aldermen seats next year, a statement of candidacy and other paperwork must be submitted to the Danville Election Commission inside the Vermilion County Administration Building in Danville with a required number of registered voter signatures based on the number of votes cast in the last election.
Terms up in 2023 are: Mayor Williams; City Treasurer Klewicki, who was appointed in June to fill Stephanie Wilson’s unexpired term; and aldermen Ford, who replaced Brenda Brown last month after Brown moved out of Ward 1 and had an unexpired term; Strebing in Ward 2; Pickering in Ward 3; O’Kane in Ward 4; Ludwig in Ward 5; Burt in Ward 6; and Iverson in Ward 7.
