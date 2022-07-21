DANVILLE — As city officials wait to hear about any deed transfer appeal of Bresee Tower to the city, a couple residents at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting asked the city to seek a redevelopment request for proposals (RFP) in addition to a demolition RFP for the historic building.
"It doesn't have to be a done deal yet," said resident Dee Ann Ryan about demolition.
She said two owners didn't follow through on plans and promises for Bresee, but the city now owns the building and can make a decision the public also would support.
Ryan said there's still been an interested developer, Scott Henry's Celedon Partners.
She said developers need a formal way to express interest in developing the building through an RFP.
Kathleen Orington of Danville, whose husband Dennis was an architect who had gone inside Bresee and completed apartment drawings, too said city officials need to give Bresee a last chance.
"It's important to look at both sides," she said of demolition and development, and do a cost comparison.
In other city council business, two expected votes by the city council on elected officials' salaries and rezoning for the parking of campers at residences didn't occur. The items were removed from the council agenda, with more discussion still occurring and initial salary increase sponsor Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson being absent from the meeting.
No new dates for action on those items were given.
In other discussions, aldermen learned two sink holes opened Tuesday, in a cross alley near the parking garage and on South Bowman Avenue.
Aldermen also learned tax levy and budget discussions for the next fiscal year will start in August with internal city department head meetings. A first draft is expected to the council on Oct. 18.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said they're hoping to do three-year budgetary projections, getting up to five years eventually.
In other business, the council approved:
- Applying for up to $500,000 in grant funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Local Federal Rail Safety Program for a train and traffic delay sensor system. The city is looking to install Trainfo Corp. sensors to monitor and model traffic delays at railway-highway crossings and provide advanced warning of delays to motorists. The IDOT funds would be used to install Trainfo Corp. sensors and advanced warning message boards at multiple railway-highway crossing locations within the city to model traffic delays and provide alternative routes for motorists when railway blockages occur. Trainfo Corp. of Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada, would manage, administer and implement the project. City Engineer Sam Cole said the initial focuses would be crossings on Main, Voorhees and Bowman.
- Authorizing application for additional Rebuild Illinois funding for Danville Mass Transit.
- Purchasing real estate from Wanda Deck at 1216 E. Fairchild St. for $75,000 for Garfield Park improvements; and authorizing a $150,000 budget amendment to fiscal year 2022-2023 community reinvestment fund for properties surrounding Garfield Park.
- Amending Chapter 50 of city code prohibiting the use of groundwater as a potable water supply in certain areas. Green Wave Consulting LLC is contracted with Freedom Oil Co. of Bloomington to mitigate a petroleum release from Freedom’s former underground storage tanks at 212 S. Bowman Ave., near South Street, according to a letter to the city.
- Purchasing two replacement beds for dump trucks for $39,904 from Rahn Equipment of Danville.
- Amending the city’s motor fuel tax budget with a $1.9 million transfer for general maintenance street projects, and amending the contract for 2021 miscellaneous concrete improvements by an additional $36,142 with Midwest Asphalt Co.
- Amending the fiscal year 2018-2019 CDBG fund and CDBG 2019 annual action plan for $149,820 in Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding. A Small Business Support Grant program would be created with $139,820 allocated to the activities. Administrative cost reimbursement also would be increased by $10,000.
- Approving a $110,000 professional services agreement with Lochmueller Group of Champaign for transportation planning and grant application services for the Danville Area Transportation Study.
- Appropriating $200,000 in MFT funds for pedestrian path extension along Voorhees, Bowman and Michigan streets and miscellaneous bridge repairs.
- Approving the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for program year 2021.
- Appointing Stacey Morgeson to the Danville Public Library Board.
- Amending the zoning ordinance for Precious Forman's spa inside her home at 206 Western Ave. The property isn't within city limits, but within the city's mile and a half zoning jurisdiction.
