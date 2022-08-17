DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night approved a $1.26 million contract with SNC Construction Inc. of Paxton for reconstruction of Lafayette, Robinson and North streets.
Due to the bid being higher than expected, the council also approved a motor fuel tax fund amendment.
The proposed improvements consist of pavement reconstruction, milling and resurfacing, construction of new sidewalks, entrances, storm sewers and associated work on Lafayette Street (Gilbert to Robinson), Robinson Street (Lafayette to North) and North Street (Gilbert to Logan).
City Engineer Sam Cole said they hope the concrete and asphalt work still will be completed this year. Plantings and landscaping won’t be completed likely until next year.
Also Tuesday, the council reappointed Justin Fleming and Michael Hall to the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission, and appointed Gardner Peck to replace Michael Fuesting on the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board, but didn’t appoint Rhea Ann Weatherford to the Danville Public Library Board. Weatherford is unable to fill the position.
In other business, the council approved:
- A new police officers’ contract with the Policemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association Unit No. 11. It’s retroactive to May 2021 and runs through April 30, 2025. Salary increases are 3 percent the first and fourth years, 3.25 percent the second year and 4 percent the third year. There also are 3 percent, increased from 2 percent, longevity increases the fifth through ninth years of service. Under the contract, the city may adjust upward a new officer’s probationary status up no more than an additional six months for additional training and successful completion of the new officer’s probationary status. There also were other changes including with insurance, clothing allowance, and residency now allowed at within 45 miles of the city.
- A second downtown Tax Increment Financing grant for the co-working space under construction at 137 N. Vermilion St. It’s for up to $23,633 to Fred & Ma LLC for facade and flooring work, bathroom remodel, cabinetry, electrical and other items including a kitchen and patio.
- A $171,145 contract with Cross Construction Inc. for the resurfacing of Eastgate Court near the under-construction casino.
- Disposal of surplus property for Danville Mass Transit of three 2004 Gillig transit buses and one 2008 Gillig bus.
- Acceptance of permanent and temporary easements for the Woodland Trace pump station relocation project.
- Purchasing a 2022 automated side loader refuse truck for $255,294 from RDK Truck Sales of Tampa, Fla.; a 2022 Chevrolet 3500HD pickup truck with plow for $56,081 plus a $750 delivery fee from Lynch Truck Center of Waterford, Wis.; a 2022 or 2023 Class 7 Dump truck with plow, spinner, spreader and dump bed for $140,000; and 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD sign shop and traffic control service truck for $66,574 from John Jones Automotive Group in Salem, Ind.
- Purchasing 120 parcels from the Vermilion County tax sale for $96,000.
- An intergovernmental agreement with the airport for it to take the city’s media monster inflatable movie screen and equipment for people to rent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.