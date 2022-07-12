The Hoopeston City Council approved the regular business in a 6-0 vote during its July 5 meeting. Alderman Joe Garrett was absent.
Narenbra Patel, engineer with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental, in other business, discussed the water discharge for the water treatment plants. Patel said the mandate came from the federal EPA, that Illinois “is behind some other states in implementing it.”
He added that the $24 million relegated to the project could be fine-tuned, implementing a lesser cost to the project. Based on Hoopeston’s demographics, it qualifies for $5 million in principal forgiveness and could also get as much as $10 million off the project if it were divided into sections.
In other Hoopeston business, Alderman Carl Ankenbrand, police committee chairman, said two new police officers had been scheduled to attend the Police Training Institute in Champaign and that a new squad car had been purchased to replace the one that caught fire.
Alderman Kyle Richards, parks committee chairman, stated that golf carts are not to be driven on the grass in the city parks and anyone found doing so would be ticketed.
Resident Susan Comstock said the Bzzz Bar, which was heavily damaged in 2019 and was still standing upright in the city, and other fire items need to be addressed.
Wise explained that the problem with Bzzz Bar rests with the Illinois Fire Marshall’s office who refused to sign off because the cause of the fire had not been determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.