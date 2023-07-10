The city of Danville is still working to clean up debris from the June 29 storm, but is experiencing delays in curbside collections.
Due to the high volume of calls, the city asked that residents be patient and only call once with their addressed. If the city has collected the debris and a resident requires a second collection, they are asked to state then when they call.
As a courtesy to residents, the city has extended the yard waste drop off location hours. The yard waste site will be open as follows:
• Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A ticket from 1155 E. Voorhees St. is required for drop off on these dates.
• Friday, July 14 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. No ticket will be required.
• Saturday, July 15 from 7 a.m. to noon. No ticket will be required.
The city greatly appreciates all of the assistance the residents of Danville have provided, and continue to provide, with the storm debris collection.
For questions, call the Public Works office at 217-431-2288.
