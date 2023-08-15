DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night will consider approving an application to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant.
The aldermen meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at city hall, 17 W. Main St.
According to the resolution, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources released a notice of funding opportunity to provide $56 million in funding for acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation facilities.
Due to the high increase in prices of goods and services, the anticipated costs for Garfield Park improvements exceeds what was originally allocated, city officials stated.
With the use of OSLAD funds, a majority of the proposed projects at Garfield Park could be accomplished.
The city desires to submit an application for assistance in the amount of $600,000, or the maximum allowed amount, with a full match waiver due to distressed community designation.
The city in 2019 received a $373,900 OSLAD grant for Ellsworth Park improvements.
The city council in March approved a $12.65 million contract with Schomburg and Schomburg for the Garfield Pool improvements to upgrade the pool, mechanical building, bath house building and slide system.
The bid estimate had been $9.8 million when first talking about the project.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has said the scope of work cost estimate was completed about two years ago. Costs are a lot higher now.
City officials had prioritized the pool work over the park improvements, which also had come in over a $2.1 million estimate.
City officials had been looking to reallocate about $600,000 that was for youth services for the park improvements and having money for a grant match.
The city planned to rebid the park work, after scaling back plans. A possible phase 1 could be grading to prevent flooding, a football field and new playground equipment.
The park costs could be about $1.2 million, with future planning needed.
City Engineer Sam Cole previously said the city could cut out some of the extensive playground equipment and some other decorative elements in the park improvement plans.
In other business Tuesday night, the council will consider approving: a playground installation agreement for Winter and Lincoln parks; and purchasing a mower and a dump truck with plow and spreader.
