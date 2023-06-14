DANVILLE — On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) congratulated the city of Danville as it was awarded a $222,608 Assistance to Firefighters Grant by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program helps firefighters and other first responders obtain much-needed resources to protect their communities from fire and fire-related hazards.
Kelly’s congressional district has included Danville since January 2023.
“Federal partnerships with our local leaders make our communities safer. By equipping our local fire departments and EMS services with the equipment and training they need, we can improve emergency response times and save lives,” Kelly said. “I am proud that communities like Danville in the 2nd District are seeing their taxpayer dollars at work in their neighborhoods. I will continue to work in Congress to deliver more federal support to my constituents.”
“I’m incredibly proud of my team for writing a grant that will help them better protect our citizens and we thank FEMA for supporting our local fire department in their efforts to keep our citizens safe,” said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
“The Danville Fire Department is very grateful to be the recipient of FEMA AFG 2022 Grant. The funding provided made it possible for us to train and provide vital personal protective equipment for six additional firefighters into service for our community. This award means that each day in the city of Danville an additional two firefighters will be in service to its citizens,” said Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott. “We thank Congresswoman Kelly, for all of her efforts and the efforts of her staff in assisting us obtain such an award.”
