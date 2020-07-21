DANVILLE — The city continues to approve applications for Community Development Block Grants from additional funding for residents and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City of Danville officials report they’ve approved 60 applications for rent, mortgage, and vehicle payment assistance for a total of $69,000.
“There are 133 applications in progress, and we are setting up appointments to assist applicants in filling out the applications,” according to Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk.
They have roughly 20-plus appointments made at this point in time, he said.
They also have approved 15 small business assistance grants totaling $102,000 and 44 that are in progress.
City officials said about 160 households who have had family members lose their job or family members currently unemployed due to COVID-19, and about 37 businesses could receive financial assistance through COVID-19 funding received by the city.
Households can apply for $1,250 per household, small business owners can apply for up to $10,000 per business and independent business persons can apply for $2,000.
Once an applicant is approved within the Neighborly Software, the city and applicant enter into a contractual grant agreement to ensure the funds are being spent on what has been recorded in the application.
Once the applicant signs and submits the grant agreement, the city will process payment.
Businesses that have received other financial assistance through the state or payroll protection program won’t be eligible for grant funding.
Proof of job loss, current unemployment or a business not operating will be required. The grants are first come, first serve.
The Danville City Council approved amending the Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for program year 2019 to include the CDBG coronavirus funding the city received of $593,099 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funding is to be used for: $373,099 for small business support grants, $200,000 for rent, mortgage and vehicle payment assistance for low-to-moderate income persons and $20,000 for administration costs.
