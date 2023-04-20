Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.