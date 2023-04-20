The city of Danville announced its efforts to preserve, maintain and replace its roads in 2023.
See a map of Danville’s 2023 Road Improvement Plan here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1AdIiooNE6DhEtxo1ztKZIIVg0d7D3us&usp=sharing
“While many of these projects are an inconvenience to drivers, the long-term benefits of preservation and maintenance are well worth it,” city officials said in a news release. “Utilizing preservation treatments extends the life of major roadway investments, improves average roadway network conditions, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and frees up more funding for complete reconstruction where it is the only option.”
For example, instead of milling and overlaying all asphalt streets, the city of Danville utilizes a treatment known as cape seal, which is about one third of the cost per year of pavement life compared to a mill and overlay treatment.
This treatment consists of a chip seal followed by a layer of microsurfacing. This year, the city is cape sealing more than 23 lane miles of roadway for a total cost of around $1.7 million. The estimated life expectancy of these improvements is eight to 10 years. If the city were to mill and overlay the streets with 2.25 inches of asphalt, the cost of this work would be approximately $8 million and would have a life expectancy of 12-15 years.
“Strategic pavement preservation is the cornerstone of the city’s strategy to preserve its good roads so that it can strive to reconstruct the failing roads, curbs and sidewalks,” officials said. “In the current budget year, the city is able to spend $1.2 million on infrastructure improvements from the local motor fuel tax and $1.5 million in transportation improvements from the state motor fuel tax.”
Overall, the city is responsible for 354 lane miles (approximately 3 million square yards) of roadway pavement. This number, which does not include city-owned park roads or parking lots, makes up about 6 percent, or 1.1 square miles, of the total area of the city limits.
“At the city of Danville, our goal is to provide the right pavement treatment, in the right place and at the right time. Doing so helps ensure that road funding goes as far as possible, ensuring that taxpayers get the most ‘bang for their buck,’ and that we are preserving large investments made in the past,” officials said.
Danville Public Works is prioritizing pavement maintenance and replacement by developing a pavement management strategy that includes roadway asset inventory, condition assessment and a preservation/replacement strategy, according to city officials.
“While many roads are too deteriorated to attempt preservation, we cannot ignore maintenance and focus only on replacement of failed roads,” officials said. “Such an approach would lead to even more failed roadways. Fortunately, with preservation, we hope to maintain what is in fair or good condition so that we can afford to replace those roads where reconstruction is the only option.”
