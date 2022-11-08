DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is hosting a Citizens Police Academy beginning in January 2023.
For those that may not know about the program or are new to the area, it is a program that will run eight weeks for citizens of the area, and it will give them a chance to see firsthand what the Danville Police Department and other government offices in Vermilion County do on a daily basis.
Classes will held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 18, 2023 at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South St., Danville.
There are no costs or fees to attend the academy. Class topics include: patrol operations/traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, crime scene investigations, emergency response unit, legal issues, gang awareness/shooting investigations, drug enforcement and crime stoppers.
During the eight weeks, participants will have a chance to meet the K-9 unit and see the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) equipment and how they are used.
They will also have an opportunity to meet and talk with Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn, Vermilion County States Attorney Jacqueline Lacy and other members of law enforcement from Vermilion County.
Another part of the class includes a four-hour ride along with a on-duty Danville police officer.
Applications are available online and at the Public Safety Building and must be submitted to the Danville Police Department by Jan. 3, 2023.
