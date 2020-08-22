A new website showcases the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority.
The land bank contracted with AWEBCO in Danville to create the website. It’s at https://www.cilba.org.
Its home page states “We improve communities by stabilizing and revitalizing property. CILBA helps our local government members repurpose and improve real estate.”
Website visitors can explore programs and properties.
The website states “Since CILBA is a new organization with limited programmatic funding from the Illinois Housing Development Agency (IHDA), the land bank will seek to do pilot initiatives during 2020-21 in member communities such as demolitions, rehabilitations, and strategic land/building acquisitions.”
Three focus areas in 2020 are: help local governments sell surplus property; technical assistance and pursuing grants jointly; and catalytic projects which involve developing specific plans or strategies for member communities.
CILBA is an intergovernmental agency comprised of 20 government members. Its mission is to assist member communities and forge partnerships with developers, end users and others that results in revitalized neighborhoods, increased property values, stabilized real estate markets and redevelopment of properties in Vermilion County, Champaign County and Decatur.
The CILBA will operate in a transparent manner and engage in strategic property acquisition, disposition, land use management and redevelopment while supporting and promoting broader community development objectives, according to the CILBA.
CILBA exists to help member communities address properties that are or may become vacant, tax delinquent, distressed and/or abandoned. Its role is to support their efforts and increase the capacity for all members by being an “on demand” service provider.
CILBA is funded with government grants, private contributions and proceeds from real estate activities and program services. A small amount of its funding was provided in the form of seed funding by the city of Danville and Vermilion County, but most of the funding is obtained by state grants specifically for land banks.
CILBA is governed by a board of directors, comprising representatives from member communities. CILBA Executive Director is Mike Davis.
CILBA is one of several Illinois land banks and one of approximately 200 organized across the U.S. CILBA is organized through an intergovernmental agreement of its members, just like the South Suburban Land Bank and Development Authority in the south Chicagoland region and the Northern Illinois Regional Land Bank Authority in the greater Rockford area. Other lands banks in Illinois include Cook County and Lake County.
