Mosaic City Church will host its first annual community picnic at Lincoln Park on July 16 from 3 to 5 p.m.
There will be free food, bouncy houses, kids’ activities and gospel music, according to pastor LeStan Hoskins.
The Danville Fire Department will be present to show community members different exhibits, pass out coloring books and build relationships with the community.
There will also be a water activity with the fire department, where they will use the firetruck hose to spray the kids.
The Danville Police Department will also be there to help build relationships with citizens in the community. Hoskins said various business owners will be present as well.
“The goal of this event is to bring our community together by focusing on building relationships and showing the love of Jesus,” Hoskins said.
The church will also host an “interest gathering” July 23 at Danville Public Library. Hoskins said this will be an opportunity for people in the community to learn more about “who we are as a church.”
On Aug. 9, the church will host “Free First Day Fades,” where the church partners with a local barbershop to provide free haircuts for the young men in the community before the first day of school.
For more information on the events, contact Hoskins at pastorstan@mosaiccitychurch.org.
