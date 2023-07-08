DANVILLE – Higher Dimension Faith Center will host a weekend church celebration and dedication of its new location at 1700 N. Bowman Ave. starting Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m.
The HDFC will begin its four-day celebration Thursday with Pastor Fred Cowan of COGIC, Pastor Frank Baurns and Battle Focus, Pastor Charles Hargrove and Living World, and Pastor Mike Hall and City of Faith Ministries.
At 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14, the celebration continues with Pastor Charles Rodgers of Mt. Calvary COGIC Washington Park, Illinois and Danville Community Choir, Brett Dupree.
On Saturday, July 15, a leadership development and faith refresher seminary will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presenters include Sandra Finch, Danville Human Resources Leadership presenter; John Lane, Superintendent of Wabash Conference Leadership presenter; Charles Rodgers, Mt. Calvary COGIC Washington Park, Illinois Leadership/Faith presenter; Bruce Farr, Overcoming Church, Indianapolis, Indiana, Faith presenter; Ken McCray, and HDFC Leadership/Faith presenter.
Registration for the seminar is $20 and includes a catered lunch, seminar packet, leadership panel and a mini concert.
The conclusion and culmination with the church’s dedication will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 with a special guest and music ministry.
All sessions and services will be held at HDFC’s new location, 1700 N. Bowman Ave.
