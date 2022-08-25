DANVILLE — A new church in the city will be launching in October and have services at the Danville Family YMCA.
The new church is Mosaic City Church being started by Lead Pastor LeStan Hoskins and his wife and church administrator Jennifer Hoskins.
Its next outreach event is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park in Danville called "Hot Dogs and Hallelujahs."
The church will provide community members a free meal, a time of worship and a message from Pastor LeStan.
"I just believe the Lord put my wife and me here to plant a church," LeStan said. "The church can be divided. We want to bring a church that brings everybody together. We want to have a multicultural church. We love our city."
Church services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays starting in October will be in the Danville Family YMCA gym.
"We are a new church plant in town that has a deep love for our community and want to make our city a better place. We plan on launching church services in mid-to-late October. We are currently in our fundraising stage and are at 71 percent of reaching our goal before launching," according to LeStan.
While they have been preparing for launch, Mosaic City Church still has been involved in the community, hosting several outreach events.
In April, it hosted a Gas Card Giveaway. In May, they had “Meet Us at the Mat”, where they took over Starcrest Laundromat for three hours and paid for everyone’s laundry services. In June, they organized the 2nd Annual Anti-Violence Basketball Tournament at Garfield Park. In July, they put on their 1st Annual Community Picnic as well as having a second “Meet Us at the Mat."
"This second time was wildly successful, reaching and blessing almost three times as many community members as the first," LeStan said.
This month, they partnered with a local barbershop to provide about 50 free haircuts for young men in the community, ages K-12, as well as providing a back-to-school breakfast for Meade Park Elementary teachers.
On Sept. 18, the church will host another “Meet Us at the Mat,” and then hopefully in October, it will be launching Sunday services.
"One of our goals is to partner with different community agencies to positively affect the community and make our city a better place," LeStan said. "We're a church that's tethered to the community. We love our community, and we want to make a difference."
"We believe that we have a unique ministry that’s positively impacting our community giving hope to those that are discouraged. We would like to give others an opportunity to financially partner with us in reaching our goal to fully launch in October," he added. "I just believe it's a church for everybody. We're just wanting to really impact our community."
To donate and for more information about the church, visit the church's website at mosaiccitydanville.org, and find information on its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.