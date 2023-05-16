DANVILLE — Since forming last year, Mosaic City Church has continued to sponsor community outreach events.
Its next event is a Safe Summer Stroll at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Pastor LeStan Hoskins said they are having the event to bring the city together to encourage our youth.
“As the end of the school year approaches, we know that summer has officially arrived,” Hoskins stated.
“Summer is often a time where violence in our community rises, especially amongst our youth. We want to let the youth in our community know that we are ‘for’ them and that they have a hope and a future that’s greater than their circumstances,” Hoskins said. “We want to provide an opportunity for faith and community leaders across our city to come together with Danville citizens to peacefully walk in solidarity and to encourage and cover our youth in prayer.”
The public is invited to join the Safe Summer Stroll to unite for the safety of young people this summer.
The stroll will begin at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St., and end at the Joseph G. Cannon Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., in Danville.
The church has regularly had laundry, haircuts, movie and other events.
Another upcoming event, organized by Hoskins and his wife, Jennifer, and also presented by Hoskins’ It Takes a Village Mentorship, is the third annual Anti-Violence Basketball Tournament on June 3 at Garfield Park. This event also is to promote a safe summer for families.
The tournament is free and open to Danville students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
There will be free food, and each participant will get a free t-shirt and certificate.
For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page or website at https://mosaiccitydanville.org.
