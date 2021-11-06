DANVILLE — Held on Tuesday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Women’s Guild annual Leaf & Holly Holiday Bazaar boasts six different large booth areas plus a dine-in or carryout luncheon. Come shop the Christmas Booth with loads of beautiful Christmas décor, cards, and adorable gifts.
At the Silent Auction of hand crafted, one-of-a-kind items, be sure to check out this year’s lovely “Tidal Transitions”, a queen size quilt in cool tone batik fabrics along with its matching pillow shams, coordinating sheets and table lamp.
You will also find the well reputed Arts and Crafts booth with a creative and practical variety of items perfect for holiday gifting. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a purchase from the delectable selections at the Country Store including fresh baked breads, candies, cookies, cakes, and pies. Also search through a myriad of vintage and unique finds in our abundant Attic Treasures. The Men’s Club’s woodworking items are always high quality.
Be there between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to enjoy their traditional Pulled Pork Luncheon.
For a donation of $10, your meal also includes potato casserole, baked apples, slaw, a beverage, and homemade dessert. Don’t miss out! Proceeds benefit local charities and Lutheran missions. See you at Immanuel Lutheran gym, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville on Nov. 9.
