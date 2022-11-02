COVINGTON, Ind. — A Covington fall highlight returns.
The annual Fall Luncheon and Bake Sale sponsored by the Covington United Methodist Women will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the church, 419 Washington St., Covington, Ind.
Prepared and served by the ladies of the church, the dinner has become a local tradition. The menu consists of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mock cranberry jello salad, roll and butter, dessert and drink.
Pickup and carry out dinners are available and can be pre-ordered. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling Cheryl Berger, 765-585-3484 or texting the church at 765-793-2007. A member of the women’s group will return your call.
Proceeds from the sales of the dinner go to support local and area missions including: Covington Food Pantry, Women’s Resource Center, Hope Springs Safe House, Buddy Bags, Thanksgiving Dinners, Christmas Gifts for Children, Shop with a Cop, United Methodist Children’s Home, Lucille Raines Home, Danville Rescue Mission, just to mention a few.
