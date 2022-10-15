Like other churches impacted by Covid, Morey Chapel Church of Christ was no different.
All churches struggled with limitations and disruptions. Morey Chapel has been blessed in numerous ways including a new pastor, according to Morey Chapel member Pat Sollars.
“We are privileged to have Gary Farris as our new pastor,” Sollars said. “We are honored to have Gary and his wife Wanda as part of our church family. In addition, we are blessed to have a new piano player and his wife and several other new families.”
Sollars invited area residents to share in meeting the congregation with a celebration of blessings on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at the church.
“We hope our community will join us for a special message, music and fellowship meal including – homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts,” Sollars said. “We know so many in the area and local churches have been blessed in numerous ways and hope that we can join together as one group to thank God for the gifts He has provided.”
