MILFORD — The Milford Christian Church gathered on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 to celebrate the 50th anniversary since the construction of their worship center.
The congregation experienced a fire in March of 1971 which completely destroyed their church building at the time. That building was located at the corner of Lyle and Grant Streets in Milford.
Land became available on the far east side of the community and the new 8,416 square foot building which consisted of a sanctuary and classrooms was constructed and occupied in July of 1972. The minister at the time was Pastor Neil Larimore.
Pastor Larimore was present and shared a history of the building during the Sunday rededication of the building.
"The Milford Christian Church continues to be a shining light to the community and all of Iroquois County as it reaches out with the love of Christ to all," church officials said in a news release. "We are thankful for all who gave, worked and served in its construction and maintenance over the past 50 years."
The celebration included a special dedication service where a time capsule from 1972 was opened, followed by a cookout in the church’s family life center.
