CAYUGA, Ind. – Cayuga Presbyterian Church is celebrating a milestone this weekend, as this year marks 200 years of the church’s existence.
Sunday’s celebration is called “The Homecoming,” and Elder Suzanne Walters said they wanted to have it as close to April 29 as possible, since the church was founded April 29, 1823.
She said they’d thought about hosting the celebration on the actual anniversary, but it seemed more fitting to hold it on Sunday along with the weekly service.
Sunday’s service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 412 Curtis St.
“Two hundred years is pretty significant,” Walters said. “We believe we are the oldest Presbyterian Church in the Ohio Valley Presbytery.”
Former pastors from the 1970s and on have been invited to celebrate with the congregation and offer their own memories of the church.
“We would love to have past members come see people that they haven’t seen in years and talk to old pastors that they might have had a connection with,” Walters said.
In addition to Sunday’s worship service, there will also be historical church documents in the choir loft, photos of old member directories and other memorabilia, including a special script.
“We found a play from the 1970s that talks about the history of the church, so we are going to put on the play,” Walters said.
Sunday’s event will actually be the second celebration this year, along with more celebrations planned for later this year.
The first was in February and gave insight about the bell in the church’s tower, which was something Walters herself had only recently learned about.
“At the same time our bell was being cast, (the caster) was casting the city bell for Philadelphia after the Philadelphia fires,” Walters said. “So they were being cast at the same time, which I found absolutely fascinating.”
Though no plans have been set in stone yet, Walters said they’re looking to host more engaging activities throughout the year to show the community they’re still active. Some possible events include ice cream socials, paint and sip nights, movie nights, trivia nights and more.
Walters encouraged people to visit the church on Sunday, learn about its history and form new connections that may end up like family.
“With Cayuga being a small community, and Eugene (township) tacked onto that, everybody knows everybody,” she said. “There’s always a connection to family within the church, and there are still family members from those original people who started church.”
Tracy Hawkins and Susan Ireland are sisters who have been attending the church since they were young, minus about 30 years when they lived out of state.
“We moved to Las Vegas for 30 years, but when we moved back, we came right back to church like we’d never missed a beat,” Hawkins said. “This has always been my church, even when I didn’t live in Cayuga.”
Hawkins and Ireland said while they were in Nevada, they did attend a Presbyterian church, but it didn’t feel quite the same as it did in Cayuga because they did not feel as connected to the members in Nevada.
“I felt like years ago when I was little, when there were 100 people here, we felt like a family even then,” Ireland said of the Cayuga church, adding that no matter the size of the congregation, every person in attendance is welcomed instantly.
Weekly attendance has sort of dwindled throughout the years, and Walters said they hope to see it pick back up in the future.
“We can bring in as many more families that would love to come in. We have that space in our hearts and in the church for that,” Walters said. “On the flip side of that I would say, just go somewhere. Try (a church) that finds you. If this one doesn’t work, try another one. Find one that speaks to your heart.”
