The Covington High School Girl’s Golf Team was the recipient of a $2,250 grant from the Covington Community Foundation. Grant monies will be used to purchase five sets of golf clubs for the team.
Assistant Girl’s Golf Coach, Nancy Rahn said, “The girls are required to furnish their own set of golf clubs, golf clothing attire (shirt, skirt, shoes), practice balls and tees and other golf accessories. These costs hinder participation not knowing whether the child will continue playing after the first year. This type of investment, also, discourages and possibly eliminates under privileged children from participating. To be given the opportunity to play golf and be competitive, the girls need women’s golf clubs. Men’s clubs are too long and too heavy. This grant money will be used to purchase women’s golf clubs. These clubs will be owned by the school and distributed to first year golf participants. They will be recycled each year to the new participants. Returning players will be expected to purchase their own clubs, unless one of the school sets is available.”
According to Dale White, CEO of the Western Indiana Community Foundation, “The intent is to grow the high school girls golf team beyond 4 or 5 players and to have participation from all high school grades. Giving the opportunity to play golf can also lead to college scholarships in this sport. Two ladies recently received college scholarships.”
