POTOMAC —Christmas in the Barn returns to Potomac this year, offering a unique event for families. The event will kick-off Sunday Nov. 27 with a sponsor gala.
Monday is free to veterans, first responders and health care workers. Tuesday will have additional staffing to assist those with limited mobility. Wednesday and Thursday evenings will feature concerts from local artists. Saturday afternoon will host a Sensory Sensitive Christmas experience and the event will conclude with a dynamic and interactive barn tour.
The annual event helps raise funds to continue the work of two central Illinois non-profit agencies, Gateway Family Services of Illinois and Hooves of Hope.
Now in its second year, Christmas in the Barn features an interactive barn tour with more than 35 Christmas trees, photo opportunities and a chance to meet the equines from the two non-profits. Participants can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, cookies and carols along their tour.
“We have been working hard to complete the inside of the barn and are excited to show all of the progress. The space is beautiful,” said Michael Remole, COO and lead therapist with Gateway Family Services of Illinois. “Seeing the barn decorated with so many trees and lights, it feels magical.”
Both partnering organizations are rooted in their equine programs that support children and their families in central Illinois, but have very separate and distinct services.
Gateway Family Services of Illinois is a mental health agency that specializes in helping individuals heal from the trauma they have experienced. Services are provided by licensed professionals and include trauma focused equine assisted psychotherapy, EMDR, sandtray, play, art and nature therapies. Hooves of Hope is a faith-based mentoring program, led by an amazing team of volunteers, to help individuals learn basic horsemanship skills and connect with caring adults.
“Just like everyone else, COVID-19, forced us to make adjustments to our fundraising events last year,” said Remole. “We had a volunteer team decorate the barn and when we saw the beauty of the barn at Christmas time, we decided the public should enjoy the barn at Christmas as well.”
The goal of this year’s Christmas in the Barn is to raise $30,000. This covers the costs for feed, farrier and vet and wellness for the equines for the entire year. Funds will be raised through booth sponsorships, ticket sales and general donations. Sponsorships are still available with varying sponsorship levels from $100 to $1,000 and can be purchased at www.christmasinthebarn.org.
“Our horses are an integral part of both programs and this fundraiser will ensure we are able to continue to offer these critical services to those in Central Illinois,” said Remole.
Admission is $2 per person or $10 per family at the gate. Tickets to the Christmas Concert are limited and can be purchased online at www.christmasinthebarn.org. Christmas in the Barn will be held at 7757 U.S. 136, Potomac. Watch signs for parking.
For additional event information, visit www.christmasinthebarn.org.
Schedule of Events:
Sunday, Nov. 27:
Sponsor Gala
Closed to the general public.
Monday, Nov. 28:
5-8 p.m.
Free admission to veterans, first responders and front-line health care workers.
Tuesday, Nov. 29:
5-8 p.m.
Free admission to educators and senior citizens. Additional support available for those needing physical assistance.
Wednesday, Nov. 30:
6:30-8 p.m.
Concert with Devin Merritt & Tobin Hess
Thursday, Dec. 1:
6:30-8 p.m.
Concert with Hooves of Hope Band & friends
Friday, Dec. 2:
5-8 p.m. guided barn tours
Saturday, Dec. 3:
1-3 p.m. Sensory Sensitive Christmas
4-8 p.m. guided tours
