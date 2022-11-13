The St. Joseph Christmas Committee has announced multiple weekends of holiday events to be held in beautiful downtown St. Joseph.
The first Christmas in St. Joseph event was inspired by 10-year-old Lana Schott asking the St. Joseph Village Board to have a community Christmas Tree.
“It’s important because I think it would be good for our town and all the people who live here,” Schott said. “I think it would just bring a lot of joy around Christmas time to everybody.”
Schott and her family are creating the tree topper for the Community Christmas tree that will be lit on Dec. 3. Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges went a step further and created a Christmas Committee with Chamber President Nora Maberry, Church of Christ Pastor Ryan Rosser and St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Family President Vickie Reese to plan multiple events throughout the holiday season.
Small Business Saturday: Nov. 26, 2022
Participating small businesses will have free ornament kits provided by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Customers are encouraged to take the kits, decorate them and then bring them to the tree lighting on Dec. 3.
Contact: Chamber president Nora Maberry
Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2022
The St. Joseph Church of Christ is presenting “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. The event is free to the community.
Contact: Pastor Ryan Rosser
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Christmas Decorating Contest from Nov. 30 to Dec. 17. Voting will take place online and the winners will be given gift cards to local businesses.
Contact: Chamber president Nora Maberry
Dec. 3, 2022
The St. Joseph Community Christmas Tree will be lit at 5 p.m. at the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District lot. Booths will be available with hot chocolate and others treats. Carolers will perform.
Contact: Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges
Lana’s Mother Rachael Schott
The St. Joseph Township Library will have a drop in craft on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can make an ornament.
Contact: Librarian Susan McKinney
stjosephtownshiplibrary@gmail.com
Dec. 10, 2022
Santa comes to town!
The St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Family is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast on Dec. 10 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the station. Santa arrives at 10:30 a.m.
Contact: Fire Family President Vickie Reese
A Christmas Light Parade sponsored by the St. Joseph Women’s Club will take place at 6 p.m.
Contact: St, Joseph Women’s Community Club
Dec. 17, 2022
The fifth annual Santa 5K will take place at 9 a.m. in downtown St. Joseph
Contact: Race co-chair Brenda Hixson
Local churches will carol around town in the afternoon and evening.
Contact: Church of Christ Pastor Ryan Rosser
