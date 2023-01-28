DANVILLE — Christie Clinic employees spent most of the week moving equipment from North Vermilion Street into the new Christie Clinic at the Riverfront facility.
The offices and departments, lab and Convenient Care were closed Thursday through today at 3545 N. Vermilion St.
Christie Clinic physicians and the staff from the North Vermilion site will begin seeing patients at Christie Clinic at The Riverfront on Monday, Jan. 30.
Those patients include for convenient care, family medicine, foot and ankle surgery, laboratory, nephrology, orthopedics and sports medicine, pain and rehabilitation, physical therapy and radiology.
Moving of departments will continue into February, as staff at Christie Clinic in Danville on Logan will begin seeing patients at Christie Clinic at The Riverfront on Feb. 6.
Those patients are for cardiology, OB/GYN, urology, dermatology, dietician, general surgery and vein and vascular.
Christie Clinic is consolidating all current Danville services into one building.
The new one-story, 20,000-square-foot facility is across the parking lot from the new Carle at The Riverfront, 516 W. Madison St.
Carle will have a community open house for anyone interested in viewing the new facility from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 9.
Christie Clinic Clinical Services Manager Tara Hafner said, “We look forward to expanding our offices to better serve our Vermilion County patients.”
The new medical building will double the size of Christie Clinic’s existing North Vermilion Street location. It will have an on-campus SurgiCenter.
The lobby, as it did on North Vermilion Street, will have check-in kiosks also available for patients. Patients also can use eCheck-In on the Christie Clinic app. When the patient arrives at the facility, they can click “I’m here” in the patient portal and head straight to the department.
Christie Clinic officials say they’ll have the same great providers and team members, and room to grow.
Just like with Christie Clinic, the approximately $70 million Carle at The Riverfront will consolidate services now at Carle Danville on Fairchild Street and Carle Danville on Vermilion Street. It will host more than 250 staff.
Carle at The Riverfront will consist of medical offices and an ambulatory surgery center on more than 152,000 square feet and 17 acres of land.
