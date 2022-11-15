DANVILLE — St. James United Methodist Church will be filled with holiday songs on Saturday.
The Vermilion Festival Chorus will present its “Carols and Lullabies, Christmas in the Southwest,” concert at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 504 N. Vermilion St.
It’s a fall fundraiser concert for the group. The cost to attend is $10 for adults and $8 for children and senior citizens.
Those attending can enter the church on the north side.
David Schroeder, chorus director, said the concert will feature the music of Conrad Susa along with “The Many Moods of Christmas” arranged by Robert Shaw.
The chorus will be accompanied by Jill Prasse Smith.
Schroeder said the choir has enjoyed preparing for this concert.
“This is some new music in our repertoire,” he said.
Schroeder said, “Carols and Lullabies, Christmas in the Southwest,” came to Susa when he was looking to write a follow-up to Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols.”
Schroeder said Susa had a friend who showed him a collection of traditional Spanish carols and Susa juggled them around to form a narrative. The music has a southwestern flair.
”It’s just some beautiful harmonies. It’s slow to softer songs, and there will be many moods of changing carols people know,” he said.
Concertgoers will be invited to sing along to songs such as “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Deck the Halls.”
Schroeder will be playing the organ for the songs “The Lost Chord” by Sir Arthur Sullivan and “Now Thank We All Our God” by J.S. Bach and arranged by Virgil Fox.
”It will make the floor shake,” he said about his organ playing.
Chorus members: Nancy Henderson, Adrienne Brown, Heather Miyagi, Brenda Schingel, Kelly Strader, Shawna Oakwood, Janet Leigh, Craig Smith, Brad Pollert, Brad Smith, Dick Brazda, Alan Auter and Mike Westfall.
Sponsors: The Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation and John P. Cadel Foundation.
