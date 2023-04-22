DANVILLE — The Danville Barbershop Chorus will take the stage at 3 p.m. on April 29 at the Fischer Theatre for its spring concert.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online at www.atthefischer.com or by calling 217-213-6162. They can also be bought at the door the day of the show.
“Back By Popular Demand” will showcase what Director Marty Lindvahl described as the barbershop’s greatest hits.
“We’re bringing back things they’ve done in the last decade that they’ve really enjoyed doing,” she said. “They’re definitely favorites that the guys enjoy singing and the audience has enjoyed us singing.”
The concert, which is all acapella barbershop harmony, will be about an hour and a half long, with an intermission.
Also back by popular demand will be The Other Guys, a University of Illinois varsity men’s glee club who performed with the Danville Barbershop Chorus for the first time during last year’s spring concert.
“We’ve formed a really good relationship with them,” Lindvahl said of The Other Guys. “They were so excited to perform last year, and they had so much fun.”
With 42 Danville Barbershop Chorus members performing this year, Lindvahl said they’ll sing a couple of songs that they’ve not performed at a concert before but are very familiar with.
Songs to be performed include:
- Be Our Guest
- Seize The Day
- Can You Feel The Love Tonight
- In My Room
- Disney Medley
- Hushabye Mountain
- Let Me Call You Sweetheart
- Lida Rose
- What A Wonderful World
- Irish Blessing
- Yesterday
- Do You Hear The People Sing
- Brothers Sing On (with The Other Guys)
- Chordbusters (with The Other Guys)
- With A Little Help From My Friends (with The Other Guys)
The Other Guys will also perform their own set during the concert.
Lindvahl encouraged people to venture down to the Fischer Theatre that afternoon. She said experiencing live music, especially acapella harmony, at the theater is something everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime.
“It’s one of those old theaters that was built for acoustic music,” she said. “It’s kind of like an old opera house. It’s built for singing – acoustic singing.”
Seeing the beauty and unique features of the Fischer Theatre is well worth the price of the ticket, Lindvahl said, and seeing the Danville Barbershop Chorus and The Other Guys perform just adds more value.
