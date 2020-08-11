DANVILLE — Danville High School Show Choir Director Jeff Thomas hopes the second time is a charm when he presents a new show choir proposal Wednesday night to the District 118 school board.
A special meeting of the school board has been set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will take place via teleconference and streamed live on the District 118 website at www.danville118.org.
Thomas said the proposal would set forth protocols on how DHS’ show choirs would practice and also includes seeking permission for the show choir members to meet for 40 minutes once a week.
“I see the Contemporaires and Delegation every day as a class, but I would like to meet with all the show choirs once a week in-person for 40 minutes so kids can do things in-person, see their peers and so I can help them work on stuff,” he said.
The proposal is important because the DHS Madrigals have been selected to appear in an episode of the PBS program, “American Portrait,” that will showcase the student singers’ work as they record a virtual holiday album this semester. The episode will air statewide in December.
After running across an old DHS Madrigals record album from the 1970s, Thomas decided he would have this year’s Madrigals record a virtual holiday album.
“We’re always looking for enriching activities for the kids,” he said. “Holding a dinner theater didn’t seem like a viable option this year, and a holiday album is something the Madrigals used to do.
“This seemed like the perfect semester to try this,” he said. “I would like a full album of 10 songs, but maybe we’ll only get five songs recorded. It’s all unchartered waters.”
To produce the virtual holiday album, each Madrigal singer is going to record themselves singing one of the Madrigal dinner songs using their phone or computer.
“I’m going to teach them the Madrigal dinner songs, and then I’m going to put it (student recordings) all together,” Thomas said, adding that the Danville Public School Foundation had provided a grant to the show choir program some time ago to purchase high-quality recording equipment.
For the PBS special, Thomas said he and some of the students will be interviewed by the local PBS affiliate, WILL-TV in Champaign, in a digital diary format.
The hour-long episode will not only highlight DHS but also other schools across the nation as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re (WILL-TV) going to use what we give them and splice it into the national episode,” he said. “They want to know how we are enriching kids and having an awesome time.”
In addition to the show choir proposal, the board will consider proposals for fall sports at North Ridge Middle School and DHS as well as new 2020-2021 school calendars for K-12, the Pre-K for All program at Southwest Elementary School and the Pre- K for All Expansion program at Edison Elementary School.
The proposal for DHS fall sports includes swimming, tennis, cross country and golf.
The board rejected both marching band and show choir proposals at its July 22 meeting although the two proposals were similar to DHS’ contact sports practice proposal, which the board approved June 17, and followed the same guidelines set forth by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
DHS Band Director Ryan Krapf intends to return to the school board in December with new marching band plans since the Band of Vikings won’t be performing or competing until the spring.
